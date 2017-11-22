Our View of the Times – November 22

Giving thanks for our blessings is normally an easy thing to do. We may often get caught up in the day-to-day trappings of scratching out a living, ducking misfortune, and seeking out an occasional highlight to add to our mental scrapbooks. Usually, though, we come around to feeling and expressing that special sense of appreciation and gratitude that comes in moments of quiet reflection just in time to validate ourselves as worthy recipients of such blessings.

Thanksgiving Day gives us that little nudge we sometimes need to take stock in what is most important for us and to share in the sense of appreciation that we feel amongst one another.

Of course, for those of us who may be blessed with material abundance, it is also important to help the less fortunate who may be in need as the winter holiday season unfolds. Consider giving a little of your time or money to make another’s life a little better, particularly during the winter months to come.

For those among who may be struggling to keep it all together, remember to look at what is good in life and remain faithful that change for the better is always waiting just around the corner.

May this holiday provide a meeting ground for all of us. One in which we can share in the goodness of life and fellowship between us all.

There’s no better way to express our gratitude.