

*

If you’re a fan of Dave’s Fresh Pasta, you’re in for a treat. Semolina Kitchen & Bar opened in late July of this year by Dave Jick, the owner of Dave’s Fresh Pasta. They offer a lunch and dinner menu featuring starters of meatballs, olives, salads with your choice of protein, sub sandwiches, like eggplant, pasta dishes like seafood fra diavlo using Dave’s pasta and offer an array of wood oven pizzas, including the Margherita. Be sure to check out the specials of the day listed on the chalkboard. Many more options are available, so check out the link below to view the menus.

When you first walk into the dining area, it’s one large open spaced, industrial styled room with an L shaped bar and about 12 tables. The walls are made of glass, allowing much natural light coming in throughout the day. The staff is friendly and quite knowledgeable about the food and of the many wine offerings. In my opinion, it’s one of the best wine lists in the area.

There is a substantial wine list featuring wines from Italy, France, Greece, Australia and the United States. Most of these wines are available for purchase at Dave’s Fresh Pasta located at 81 Holland St., Somerville, Davis Square. Cocktails and beer are also available.

I’ve been here multiple times already aiming to try different items on the menu. But, there’s one item I always have to order, and that’s the fried semolina calamari with a cherry pepper aioli dipping sauce. The lightly battered, tender and flavorful pieces of goodness are too addictive to skip. The meatball appetizer is another favorite, meatballs nestled in a simple tomato sauce using San Marzano tomatoes, herbed ricotta and grilled bread for mopping up the sauce. And if seafood is your thing, the seafood fra diavlo is packed full of mussels, calamari, cod, shrimp and scallops served in a rich tomato sauce over fresh pasta. This dish is big enough for two people!

If you’re looking to take out items like breakfast pastries, desserts and coffee, check out the pastry case for a variety of items.

For information on parking and takeout, please see the link to the website.

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Avenue

Medford, MA 02155

(781)219-3871

semolinakitchen.com

Lunch (Mon. – Sat. 11-4)

Dinner (Mon.- Wed. 5-10, till 11 Thurs.- Sat.

Closed Sundays

