Somerville Police Crime Log November 17 – 18

Arrests :

James Capobianco, of 62 Main St., November 17, 1:20 p.m., arrested at Fremont St. on a warrant charge of disorderly conduct.

Jarod Bryan, of 141 Spring St., Cambridge, November 17, 3:42 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on charges of larceny over $250 and resisting arrest.

Daniel Cunha, of 9 Pinckney Place, November 17, 9:35 p.m., arrested at Highland Ave. on a charge of unarmed robbery.

Brandon Dejesus, of 88 Munroe St., Roxbury, November 18, 7:00 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on charges of conspiracy, furnishing a false name or Social Security number, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.