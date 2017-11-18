Prospect Hill Park Community Meeting

Please join Ward 3 Alderman Robert McWatters, and the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, for the third in a series of community meetings to discuss upcoming renovations to Prospect Hill Park. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m., in the Somerville High School Auditorium, 81 Highland Ave.

For more information about the planned park renovations visit www.somervillema.gov/prospecthillpark, or contact Luisa Oliveira at Loliveira@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville