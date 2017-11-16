Immaculate Conception 60th Anniversary

This past Saturday, November 11, Immaculate Conception School celebrated its 60th Anniversary with a dedicated service and reunion for students that graduated between the years of 1957-2011.

Over 80 attendees enjoyed delicious food and beverages, participated in themed activities, and reminisced over their submitted pictures, articles, and yearbooks from the past. Beverly Gaffney, Bookkeeper at ICS, was able to connect faces of parents and grandparents with children that currently attend the school, noting “just how family-centered the ICS community has always been.”

Principal Sister Mary Chapman was delighted to learn of past students’ successes, and is grateful to all who attended the celebration. Immaculate Conception School will be hosting several more alumni events that Somerville residents are greatly encouraged to attend.

If you are an ICS alumni and are not connected with the Immaculate Conception Alumni Network, please email spavlovich@ics41mtn.org with your contact information to be added to the mailing list.