Annual Harvest Bazaar at Little Sisters of the Poor

By Donald Norton

The Little Sisters of the Poor Annual Harvest Bazaar this past Saturday looked like a huge success. The halls of the first floor and second floor cafeteria were packed with people.



All sorts of items were on sale and at very reasonable prices, all to help the home raise money.

Many of the residents, along with the sisters, were kept busy selling tickets.

We in particular are fans of the home made beef stew, and once again we were not disappointed. They do a great job making it.