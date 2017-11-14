Somerville Police Crime Log November 6 – 10

Arrests :

Doran Henry, of 12 Eloise St., Springfield, November 6, 1:09 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on charges of failure to stop for police and motor vehicle operator failure to identify self.

Joshua Bohrer, of 175 Beacon St., November 7, 9:54 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older.

Steven Andrade, of 2 Prescott St., November 8, 9:47 a.m., arrested at Highland Ave. on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Carlos Carrion, of 13 Pine St., Cambridge, November 10, 12:07 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a warrant charge of larceny over $250.