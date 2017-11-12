Nominate properties for Annual Preservation Awards

Winners to be presented during Historic Preservation Month in May 2018.

The Somerville Historic Preservation Commission (SHPC) is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Preservation Awards. During its annual celebration in honor of Historic Preservation Month in May 2018, the Commission will honor Somerville residents who performed significant restoration or maintenance efforts on designated historic buildings, or on non-designated buildings erected before 1966. The nomination period is open through Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Eligible property owners must have completed restoration and preservation work between January 2016 and December 2017. Owners may nominate their own property, or may be nominated by others in the community. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, removal of inappropriate siding materials, repair or restoration of damaged or missing architectural details, removal of enclosed porches or inappropriate windows, repainting with historic colors, and additions that are “historically sympathetic.”

In addition to the formal award certificates from the City of Somerville and the Massachusetts State House, Somerville High School students will present winners with an original architectural rendering of their property. The awards ceremony will be held at the Somerville Armory during the City’s celebration of national Historic Preservation Month, in May 2018.

Nomination forms are available on the City Website at www.somervillema.gov/PreservationAwards, the first floor lobby of City Hall, or the Preservation Commission’s Office on the second floor of City Hall.

For additional information, contact Brandon Wilson or Kristi Chase, Preservation Planner, at 617-625-6600, ext. 2525 or via e-mail (kchase@somervillema.gov or bwilson@somervillema.gov).