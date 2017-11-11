Somerville Seeking Community Members to Serve on GLX Working Group

As part of regional working group, Somerville will have 5 “station area” representatives, and 2 at-large representatives.

As part of a regional partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Cities of Cambridge and Medford, the City of Somerville is seeking residents to serve on the Green Line Extension (GLX) Working Group. Major construction activities are expected to begin in early 2018, and the GLX Community Working Group will provide a collaborative forum for information exchange between the MBTA GLX Project Management Team and external stakeholders. The Working Group’s role will focus on community impacts from construction activities, and members will assist with planning and implementation of community meetings related to construction.

Each city will select one community representative per GLX station neighborhood, as well as two at-large members. Somerville has five GLX stations within its borders, and will therefore appoint five members in addition to the two at-large members for the Working Group. Representatives will be appointed for one-year, renewable terms.

Requirements & How to Apply:

The City of Somerville is seeking applicants with knowledge of or experience with GLX planning, community planning or advocacy, and/or construction management. Strong social networks in the neighborhood and multilingual capacity are important criteria for candidates. Interested individuals should submit a letter of intent by Friday, November 24, to transportation@somervillema.gov, or by mail to Transportation & Infrastructure Division, Somerville City Hall, 93 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143.

