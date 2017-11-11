What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Somerville Neighborhood News (SNN) is a hyper-local news service created to help inform and strengthen the community. SNN is a community-service production of Somerville Media Center, created by staff, interns, volunteers, and professional journalists. If you have any questions, local stories that you would like covered, or are interested in getting involved, email us at news@somervillemedia.org. Check out the latest stories from SNN:

Somerville Seeks to Regulate Airbnb and Other Short-term Rentals

Like many cities in the area, Somerville has been facing a housing crisis in recent years. Housing prices are rising to the point where working-class families cannot afford to pay their rent. Short-term rentals like Airbnb may be partially to blame: https://youtu.be/cx1Ze6o_zN0

Clarendon Housing Redevelopment Project

A redevelopment project is in the works for the Clarendon Apartments in West Somerville. The Clarendon tenants’ union, Clarendon Residents United, held a community event in October to raise awareness for their goals and concerns for the project: https://youtu.be/5oRXWyqNtxE

Somerville Sports Update

Matt Noonan is back for another edition of the Somerville Sports Update: https://youtu.be/fEzy-YDF59Q