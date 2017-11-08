Volunteers join East Somerville’s Fall Clean-Up and Bulb Blitz

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Folks from East Somerville and its environs joined forces on Saturday, November 4, to participate in the annual East Somerville Fall Clean-Up, organized by East Somerville Main Streets, and Somerville’s 7th annual Bulb Blitz.

Volunteers gathered at the East Branch Library Saturday morning and split off to various locations in the area to pick up random pieces of trash and bits of this and that in an effort to further beautify the neighborhood.

Members from Revolutionary Clinics joined in the clean-up, alongside residents and neighbors throughout the city. East Somerville Main Streets Board Members Andrew Arbaugh and Julie Nicoletti headed up the clean-up efforts.

At the same time, volunteers from around the city showed up to get their hands dirty planting flower bulbs that will sprout this spring, in East Somerville as well as other locations throughout the city.