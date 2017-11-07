Somerville Police Crime Log November 1 – 5

Arrests :

*

Joshua Murphy, of 21 Sunset Rd., November 1, 12:46 a.m., arrested at Latin Way on charges of violation of city ordinance open container, possession of liquor by a person under 21, and disorderly conduct.

Angelor Julien, of 8 Wheatland Ave., Dorchester, November 3, 3:14 a.m., arrested at Noonan Pl. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, unregistered motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Kellie Johnson, of 6 Academy Court, Boston, November 3, 3:14 a.m., arrested at Noonan Pl. on warrant charges of state highway traffic violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Matthew Earner, of 19 Glenn St., Rockland, November 3, 2:40 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on warrant charges of assault and battery and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

Tony Harris, of 66 Woodlawn, Everett, November 3, 3:43 p.m., arrested on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Ramon Pagan, November 4, 7:04 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on a warrant charge of miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation.

Jerry Alphonse, of 160 Elm St., Everett, November 5, 4:12 p.m., arrested at Assembly Row on warrant charges of number plate violation, not being in possession of license, and not being in possession of registration.