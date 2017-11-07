Somerville Police Crime Log November 1 – 5

On November 7, 2017, in Latest News, by System

Arrests:
*

Joshua Murphy, of 21 Sunset Rd., November 1, 12:46 a.m., arrested at Latin Way on charges of violation of city ordinance open container, possession of liquor by a person under 21, and disorderly conduct.

Angelor Julien, of 8 Wheatland Ave., Dorchester, November 3, 3:14 a.m., arrested at Noonan Pl. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, unregistered motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Kellie Johnson, of 6 Academy Court, Boston, November 3, 3:14 a.m., arrested at Noonan Pl. on warrant charges of state highway traffic violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Matthew Earner, of 19 Glenn St., Rockland, November 3, 2:40 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on warrant charges of assault and battery and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

Tony Harris, of 66 Woodlawn, Everett, November 3, 3:43 p.m., arrested on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Ramon Pagan, November 4, 7:04 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on a warrant charge of miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation.

Jerry Alphonse, of 160 Elm St., Everett, November 5, 4:12 p.m., arrested at Assembly Row on warrant charges of number plate violation, not being in possession of license, and not being in possession of registration.

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »