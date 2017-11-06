Man Charged in Somerville Homicide

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police David Fallon have announced that Tony Harris, 28 of Everett has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the October 14 shooting of Kevin Raymond.

Harris was arrested by Massachusetts State Police, Everett and Somerville Police on November 3. He will be arraigned Monday, Nov. 6 in Somerville District Court.

Kevin Raymond, 20, of Somerville, was shot in a parking lot on Canal Lane in Somerville on October 14, 2017 at approximately 3:40 a.m. He was driven to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.