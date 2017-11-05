The Nave Gallery is now accepting donations for Wrap Around

Knitted, Crocheted and Sewn Donations Wanted to Benefit the Somerville Homeless Coalition, November 1-17, 2017
The Nave Gallery is seeking knitted, crocheted, and sewn donations for the 10th annual Wrap Around, our sale of affordable handmade goods to benefit the Somerville Homeless Coalition (SHC).
Each year, through the generosity of our community, we raise approximately $3,000 for the Somerville Homeless Coalition. We are looking for donations of gloves, hats, scarves, toys or anything else that you have fun making!
Learn more
DROP-OFF DATES AND HOURS:
Contributions can be dropped off from November 1-17, 2017 at the following locations:
– Nave Annex
, 53 Chester St, Somerville, MA (you can leave it in the vestibule if the gallery is not open)
– Workbar Union
, 31 Union Square, Somerville, MA (Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5:30 pm)
– Magpie
, 416 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA