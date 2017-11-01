Somerville preps for big election

Candidates and supporters rally forces for final push

By Jim Clark

For the City of Somerville’s batch of 2017 political hopefuls, the final countdown has begun. The long arduous path towards Election Day, November 7, 2017, is at last reaching its end.

Several incumbents, including Mayor Curtatone, are facing challenges in the citywide contest. Four ward alderman seats are in contention, and voters will be choosing four Aldermen At-Large to serve fresh terms. Additionally, School Committee members in wards 1 and two are to be elected.

The race has brought celebrity to the city as well, with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren stumping for their chosen candidates at well-attended rallies.

The voting takes place next Tuesday. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Go to https://www.somervillema.gov/vote for polling stations and general information.