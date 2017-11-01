Senator Elizabeth Warren endorses Mayor Joseph Curtatone

By Donald Norton

This past Saturday at a packed Sally O’Brien’s – both inside and out – about 150 people attended as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed Mayor Joseph Curtatone for reelection.

State Senator Pat Jehlen took to the microphone and made a gracious introduction for Senator Warren, who spoke of the many attributes of Mayor Curtatone and his vision for Somerville.

Warren pointed out how the mayor insisted on working with everyone to make the Green Line a reality for the city and how he has been a great mayor for the City of Somerville. She then formally announced her endorsement for his re-election on November 7.

With that she introduced Curtatone and he thanked the senator for her kind words and her endorsement. Next, he introduced the members of the Board of Alderman that were present and thanked them all for their support.