A few pints of beer and a shot later

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to a Walnut St. location last week on reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officers located a parked box truck that had significant damage to the undercarriage and rear drive assembly.

An automobile which had sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side quarter panel, and front tire as well as the assembly for the wheel was parked nearby.

Bystanders pointed out a man standing on the sidewalk as the operator of the box truck. The man, later identified as Bela Pakular, was asked by the officers if he needed medical attention, which he reportedly declined. The officers then asked Pakular if he was operating the truck, and he reportedly acknowledged that he had been driving it.

According to reports, Pakular was swaying from side to side and stumbling around. He was asked for his license and registration, which he provided, but not without difficulty, police said. Pakular searched slowly through his pockets until he located his license.

He attempted to enter the passenger side of the truck, police said, and stumbled, almost falling out into the street. Once inside the truck, he slowly looked through loose papers, finally locating the registration, according to reports.

At this point the officers noticed his eyes to be extremely glossy and bloodshot. They could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, and he was slurring his words.

Pakular reportedly admitted to consuming a few beers and a shot of liquor earlier. Due to fear that he would fall and injure himself, Pakular was asked to sit down in front of the police cruiser.

While field sobriety tests were administered to Pakular, an officer spoke with the passenger in the truck, who stated he and Pakular worked all day, and stopped for drinks at a Chili’s restaurant. At the restaurant, he and Pakular reportedly consumed “a few pints of beer, and a shot.”

Inside the truck, nips of alcohol were reportedly located, as well as a beer bottle cap. Five out of the six pack of beer were located under the rear bumper of a parked car next to the disabled truck.

The passenger reportedly admitted that he attempted to hide the beer from the police and also admitted to him and Pakular consuming the alcohol inside the passenger compartment of the truck.

The officers allowed the passenger to gather his belongings and leave the scene. In the meantime, Pakular had reportedly failed his testing, and the opinion was formed that he was intoxicated.

I placed Pakular under arrest for operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

A citation was issued to Pakular, as well as two copies of information exchange forms. The owners of both parked vehicles were located and provided the information to file a crash report.