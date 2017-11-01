Newstalk – November 1

The Little Sisters of the Poor annual Christmas Bazaar takes place on Saturday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the home on Highland Ave. Once again this year the entire first floor will be filled with goodies, baskets and gifts suggestions. A great place doing great work, stop in and support the fine Little Sisters of the Poor and all the residents of the home.

Now that city elections are here next week, make sure you go online yourself and see where and who your candidates are getting their money to run for office. Want to find out what politicians have and who donates to them? Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

Ward 2 Alderman Maryann Heuston recently received the endorsement of Congressman Mike Capuano. He applauded her work in Ward 2 and was pleased to encourage the residents of Ward 2 to return her to office.

Happy birthday’s this week: We want to wish Alderman At-Large Dennis Sullivan the very best of birthdays. Of course, he is hoping to top the At-Large ballot next week and so do we. Happy birthday, neighbor. Happy birthday this week to Charlie Chisholm, who is undergoing a real tough operation at MGH. We wish him well and, of course, that this operation and its success puts him back on his feet once again after a year being in and out of the hospital. Happy birthday to one of our own favorite people: poet, writer and nice guy, Timothy Gager. You can spot him around Davis and Union Squares. And happy birthday to the many more who are celebrating this week as well.

We read that State Representative Denise Provost is one of 11 State Representatives to file or work on a bill for illegal residents (some prefer to call them undocumented) being allowed the right to vote. Does this mean anyone can vote without registration in the future? What do you think?

A rumor (what isn’t a rumor nowadays), maybe its FAKE news, but we heard from a few that shortly after the election DPW commissioner Stan Koty will be replaced by Rick Willette. We asked the mayor and he said “no comment.” You know how these rumors fly. We think Tom Barry would make a good DPW Commissioner as well as Rick, since Tom sort of runs the place now, doesn’t he?

The endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Joe Curtatone for mayor went over well. Supporters of both were notified at the last minute, but they got about 150 to 200 to attend at Sally O’Brien’s. We heard that the city unions were contained down the street and not allowed to be in front of Sally O’Brien’s. We also heard that someone dressed as an Indian, dressed as Pocahontas, walked by Sally’s while Sen. Warren was there. In any case, a big shout out to the rude Warren worker who stood in front of the photo op and, even when asked to step over to the side, didn’t move.

Botanical Names for the Fearful at the Somerville Garden Club. Wish you could remember the name of that plant, or wonder why botanical names seem so complicated? Judith Sumner a botanist and author who specializes in ethno-botany, flowering plants, plant adaptations, and garden history will help sort it out discussing Botanical Names for the Fearful on Wednesday, November 8 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Sumner teaches medicinal botany at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and at the Garden in the Woods, the botanic garden of the New England Wild Flower Society in Framingham, Massachusetts. Her lectures are highly sought after by inquisitive students of all ages, and she has been honored with awards for excellence in teaching. She is the author of The Natural History of Medicinal Plants as well as numerous scientific publications. All Somerville Garden Club meetings are free and open to the public. 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Meetings are held at the Tufts Administration Building, (TAB), 167 Holland Street, second floor, wheelchair accessible. Parking is available, and the building is a ten-minute walk from the Davis Square MBTA stop. For additional information please visit www.somervillegardenclub.org.

The George Dilboy Post 529’s Annual Marine Corps Birthday Celebration will be held on November 10. All veterans are invited and encouraged to attend. This year marks the 242nd anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. For the past 20 years, members gather each year to honor those that served and continue to serve our country by providing toys for disadvantaged children. Last year they were able to provide needed financial support to the United States Marine Corps Toy for Tots program which helps needy children, thanks to the support of local donors and businesses. This year they seek community assistance to continue this financial support in the form of money, gift certificates or other raffle items. All gifts are tax-deductible. Please make checks payable to the George Dilboy Post 529 c/o Toys for Tots, or call 617-666-8794 and they will make arrangements for a club officer to pick up the donation if it is more convenient.

You can help prepare Somerville to look its best this spring by joining an upcoming Bulb Blitz. Meet your neighbors and spend a couple of hours planting flower bulbs that will sprout this spring. The 7th annual Somerville Bulb Blitz takes place this weekend on November 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the East Broadway Library, 115 Broadway; Hodgkins Curtin Park, Holland St.; ArtFarm, Poplar St. and McGrath Hwy. and then on Tuesday, November 7 at South Farm, 138 South St. from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.