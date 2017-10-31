East Somerville’s Halloween Block Party 2017

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Saturday, October 28, East Somerville came together at the Chuckie Harris Park for this years Halloween Block Party.

This years event featured make your own Halloween mask, doughnut on a string eating contest, face painting, Fear Factor game, mini trick or treating, Halloween family photos and much more!

The event was put on by East Somerville Main Streets in collaboration with Beautiful Stuff Project and Parts & Crafts