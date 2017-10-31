Somerville Police Crime Log October 23 – 28

Arrests :

Bela Pakular, of 411 Windsor St., Cambridge, October 23, 7:37 p.m., arrested at Grandview Ave. on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Nicholas Stiles, of 10 MacArthur St., October 26, 3:23 p.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Danni Mahoney, of 47 Conwell Ave., October 27, 5:13 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled and witness intimidation.

Blaise Conway, of 353 Lexington St., Woburn, October 27, 9:44 p.m., arrested at Grand Union Blvd. on warrant charges of attempt to commit a crime and felony nighttime breaking and entering.

Kirby Calixte, of 66 Vernon St., October 28, 9:00 a.m., arrested at home on a charge of drug possession to distribute.