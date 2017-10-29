What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Somerville Media Center has been busy with coverage of various local elections and events. SMC is a leading community media center that enables our vibrant and diverse community to freely express its creativity, explain its ideas and share its cultures and values through our radio and TV channels. We encourage you to visit somervillemedia.org to watch the full videos below but in the meantime, enjoy the teaser introduction to the Somerville Mayoral Debate and Bernie Sanders Visit to Somerville.

Somerville Mayoral Debate

The Somerville Media Center produced and hosted the only Mayoral Debate at the center on October 23, 2017. Candidates for Somerville Mayor, incumbent Joe Curtatone and challenger Payton Corbett, faced off in the 28-minute program moderated by WBZ – TV and Radio political reporter, Jon Keller.

Bernie Sanders speaks at Our Revolution Somerville rally

On October 23, Our Revolution Somerville hosted US Senator Bernie Sanders at a rally in support of progressive candidates running for city council, school board and board of alderman. The rally was held at Once Ballroom in Somerville.