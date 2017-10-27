Students enjoy corn shucking event

Somerville’s annual corn shucking event earlier this month had students, staff members, parents/guardians, and community volunteers from Groundwork Somerville, Shape Up Somerville, UMass Extension, and Tufts shuck about 3,500 ears of “grown in New England” ears of corn! The corn came from Stamp Farms, a family-owned and operated farm in Rhode Island (www.stampfarms.com).

Students were able to enjoy the corn later that day, which was served with a local beef burger for lunch. The annual event kicked off National Farm to School Month. Corn is also our October Veggie of the Month. You can find recipes and fun facts about our featured Veggie of the Month on our Farm to School page.