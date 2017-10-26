Nighttime Construction Advisory: Rail Corridor West of McGrath Highway Overpass, Somerville

Nighttime construction work is anticipated on the rail corridor west of the McGrath Highway Overpass in Somerville.

Work is scheduled to begin around midnight, Friday, 10/27/17 into Saturday morning, 10/28/17, and is expected to continue during daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday (10/28 and 10/29).

The purpose of this construction activity is to install a track switch and to perform track work during pre-planned, rail system outages. Construction activity will involve the use of front-end loaders, dump trucks, and backhoes utilizing audible back-up alarms.

The GLX Team apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause, and has instructed work crews to minimize disruption to the community.

For questions please call or email: 1-855-GLX-INFO (459-4636) or info@glxinfo.com .

~Massachusetts Department of Transportation