Nighttime Construction Advisory: Rail Corridor West of McGrath Highway Overpass, Somerville

On October 26, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Nighttime construction work is anticipated on the rail corridor west of the McGrath Highway Overpass in Somerville.

Work is scheduled to begin around midnight, Friday, 10/27/17 into Saturday morning, 10/28/17, and is expected to continue during daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday (10/28 and 10/29).

The purpose of this construction activity is to install a track switch and to perform track work during pre-planned, rail system outages. Construction activity will involve the use of front-end loaders, dump trucks, and backhoes utilizing audible back-up alarms.

The GLX Team apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause, and has instructed work crews to minimize disruption to the community.

For questions please call or email: 1-855-GLX-INFO (459-4636) or info@glxinfo.com .

~Massachusetts Department of Transportation

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »