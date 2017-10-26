SHS Girls Volleyball update

The Somerville High Girls Volleyball team played Everett at Everett High on Wednesday, October 18. The Freshman and Varsity teams won, and Junior Varsity lost to Everett. On Friday, October 20, they went up against Waltham at home. The Freshman team lost, Junior Varsity and Varsity won. They played in Somerville on Tuesday, October 24, in Somerville against Malden. The score was not out by our deadline.

The next games will be Friday, October 27, at Somerville High against Peabody and on Monday, October 30, they will be away in Cambridge to take on Cambridge Public Schools.