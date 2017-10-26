Halloween Party and Dance

By Donald Norton

On Tuesday of this week the City of Somerville held its “Halloween Party & Dance” for seniors at the Holiday Inn. The MC and DJ was the one and only George Landers, who was there to lead the group in song. Mayor Joe Curtatone and Middlesex County DA Marion Ryan sang many songs with the estimated 100 or so people present. Good food was provided by the Holiday Inn, along with trick or treat bags for the attendees and lots of music and entertainment. The crowd was very pleased.