Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to Somerville

By Eesha Pendharkar

Sen. Bernie Sanders came to Somerville on Monday to endorse 18 candidates for local office in Cambridge and Somerville. The Somerville and Massachusetts chapters of Sanders’ grassroots movement, Our Revolution, organized the event at which the progressive Vermont Senator spoke.

The ONCE ballroom on Highland Avenue in Somerville was packed with Sanders’ supporters as he talked about the importance of citizens getting involved in local elections. “What the political revolution is about is saying if we’re going to be successful in taking on the billionaire class whose greed is destroying this country, we need a mass movement of people at the grassroots level who are going to stand up and fight back, which means getting involved which is what you are doing,” he told the cheering crowd.

Sanders spoke about some of his 2016 presidential campaign key goals like affordable housing, healthcare for all and making universities tuition-free. He gave examples of successful grassroots movements electing progressive local officials in traditionally republican states like Alabama and Mississippi to motivate the crowd towards voting in the upcoming elections on November 9.

State Representative Mike Connolly moderated the event, introducing the endorsed candidates for alderman, alderman-at-large and city council. Newly elected state senator Paul Feeney, who was also endorsed by Our Revolution, spoke about the importance of citizens getting involved in local politics.

“I think there’s good for the city to have all of this energy, all of this participation and all of these folks who are getting engaged in pursuing local office,” Connolly said.

“It’s a big deal for Bernie to come to Somerville,” said Penelope Jennewein, who organized the event. “It’s a compliment to the organization.”

Jennewein said that she believed in the power or local activists and concerned citizens coming together to build a community. She said that Our Revolution Somerville had knocked on 4,000 doors across the city, talking to people to try and get them involved.

“He’s an amazing figure for us to look up to,” she said “But I’m more heartened seeing the hundreds of people show up.”

The long line that snaked along Highland Avenue an hour before the event bolstered to Jennewein’s hope that people would take an interest in local politics.

Jennifer Oberhauser from Cambridge said she couldn’t believe her luck when she heard that Bernie Sanders was coming to Somerville. “It’s hard to keep your spirits up in the political climate these days and there’s nothing more inspiring to me than seeing Bernie. Her son Gavin who accompanied her stood on a little folding stool she brought for him to get a better view of Sanders as he spoke. Oberhauser said since he hadn’t seen Sanders speak before, she let him miss school to come to the event. “It’s empowering to have these values reinforced and to reconnect with a community that believes in these values and I actually learned a lot about local candidates and got more clarity on who I’m voting for.”

Our Revolution endorsements included Bob Massie for governor, Ward 1 Alderman Matt McLaughlin, candidate for Ward 2 alderman JT Scott, candidate for Ward 3 alderman Ben Ewen-Campen, candidate for Ward 4 alderman Jesse Clingan, Ward 5 alderman Mark Niedergang, Ward 6 alderman Lance Davis, Alderman At-Large Bill White, Alderman At-Large Mary Jo Rossetti, and candidate for Alderman At-Large Will Mbah.

After endorsing these candidates, Sanders ended his speech on a hopeful note, drawing prolonged applause and cheering from the crowd.

“We will succeed in creating government that works for all of us, not just the 1 percent,” said Sanders. “The political revolution is beginning and this is what it looks like.”