Newstalk – October 25

Election Day will be here and gone, then the fireworks begin. Nice of Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (everything should be free) to stop over briefly here in Somerville, and we mean briefly. We hear that he needed GPS to find us this past Monday morning. He was here long enough (maybe an hour) to shake hands with the local politicians (imagine he never met any of them before) running for office, to say “Hi” and then endorse them. He gave the same endorsement as Our Revolution Somerville gave (you know, that large group of Socialists – approximately 40 members) who used to be called the Progressive Democrats of Somerville, way back a few years ago. What we are wondering about is a couple of the candidates running look like they are trying to distance themselves from the long-time residents over the new Socialists? Bernie the Socialist Senator endorsed the following incumbents: Alderman At-Large Bill White and Mary Jo Rossetti, which surprised us. Wasn’t Bill a proud Republican not too long ago? Ward candidates Alderman Matt McLaughlin (not surprised here, remember he said he’s an activist first then an alderman), Alderman Mark Niedergang (again not surprised), Alderman Lance Davis (very surprised since he’s a billion dollar corporation lawyer), and those were just some of the incumbents. Here’s a bet: how many do you think he met and talked to before Monday’s endorsement? Again Sen. Bernie wasn’t here long; he probably had to get back up north to his multimillion dollar Island mansion he bought on that private island after the DNC convention last year. Just saying!

********************************

Good for Mac down at DPW who is recuperating and will be back to work soon. We wish him well.

********************************

The Somerville Times’ Bill Shelton wrote a column in August in which he described his experience as an Airbnb host and advocated for wise regulation and taxation of such uses by the city. As a result, he discovered that his own operation required a special occupancy permit. He reports that Kelly, Jennifer, Jesse, Floyd, and Hans at the Inspectional Service Division were all helpful, informative, and a pleasure to deal with.

********************************

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

********************************

We heard that Ms. Nasty (self-appointed community activist, but the city departments and politicians know better) and Mr. Wack Job (pick a name) not associated with each other but testified over in Medford in favor of the 55 units to be built in Magoun Square. What a surprise, since here in Somerville they are both ANTI-DEVELOPMENT. We hid the names so that it sounded better giving their new nick names. We’ll leave it to you to figure out who they are. Remember, this is a gossip column, so relax and enjoy the ride. Those names will be revealed soon enough, and maybe get a picture or two of Ms. Nasty herself. But we like a little suspense in the meantime.

********************************

FYI, To the FAKE NEWS OUTLET HERE IN SOMERVILLE, you don’t go the AG or DA to file charges. Only the Police have the authority to issue a criminal complaint and or empower a Grand Jury for indictment. If you’re going to make up stories (you know who we mean) at least follow the letter of law. Bad enough nothing will come of what you’re saying, except for the personal hurt you have brought on TO MANY HERE IN THE CITY. Elections have consequences (President Obama once said), it will be over and your candidate will not win. The mayor will win handily. Then what are you going to do? Next time don’t get a beer truck driver who has said things that make him out to be a sexist and bigot (no offense to truck drivers). SPECIAL NOTE: Remember the car dealership owner who called to say that you were trying to intimidate them and call their dealership out if they didn’t give you a discount? That you’d write an article about them – being an Italian bigot – and no, we didn’t forget and we have all that information. Remember once again, elections have consequences. Some good and some bad!

********************************

Happy birthdays this week to the following: Big happy birthday to Valarie Spinale, who celebrates this week. A former East Somerville girl, she and her sisters were not to be messed with. Happy birthday to nice lady, Marie Civello. We wish her the very best. To our own Donald Norton, celebrating his 70th birthday this week. Happy birthday to Charlie Houghton, a local guy and fireman. We wish him a happy birthday. Our good friend Richard (Dick) Hart is celebrating this week. We wish him a great happy birthday. Happy birthday to another East Somerville well-known, Sal DiMaggio. We hope he has a great day. Happy birthday to Barry Rollins, who also celebrates this week. We wish him the best. And finally, Erin DiBenedetto is celebrating this week and we wish her a happy birthday. Erin is running for re-election over in Medford. She serves with distinction on the Medford School Board. Originally from Winter Hill, we hope she tops the ticket over there.

********************************

Happy 10th Anniversary to both Feargal O’Toole and Melissa Hilbert, who celebrated this past weekend. May they both have many more years of happiness. A nice couple, and Feargal is fairly well known here in the city as a good guy.

********************************

The Stonecoast MFA Community will be hosting a special fall reading at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 at Arts at the Armory Cafe, 191 Highland Ave. in Somerville. Three readers are being featured: Elizabeth Searle (faculty member), Anthony D’Aries (alumnus) and Kara Storti (alumna). Stonecoast is a leading low-res MFA program in creative writing. There will be a Q & A for the audience and a reception with treats and beverages from the cafe after the reading. It’s free and all are welcome. For any questions email stonecoastcommunity@maine.edu.

********************************

St. Catherine’s Parish will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, November 10, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parish hall, 179 Summer Street, Somerville. Silent Auction, games, raffles, jewelry, items for sale, etc. Free Admission.

********************************

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, Ward 6 Alderman Lance Davis, and the City of Somerville Engineering Department invite residents to a community meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss upcoming construction to drainage systems abutting a portion of the Community Path. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church at 31 College Ave. Impacted sections include the area between Willow Ave. and Grove St., and along portions of Winslow Ave. In 2015, the City began a study of the existing drainage system and determined that this portion of the system is in need of repair to improve the drain capacity and to reduce the frequency and intensity of flooding. Interim repairs were made earlier this year, however a more permanent fix is required. For more information on the project, contact the Somerville Engineering Department at 617-625-6600 ext 5400, or email Bryan Manter at BManter@somervillema.gov.