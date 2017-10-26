They proved he was on the property

By Jim Clark

A police officer was dispatched to a Glen St. residence last Thursday on reports of a harassment prevention order violation.

Upon arrival, the officer spotted the alleged violator, Frank Chan, in the driveway of the residence, packing a bag.

The officer noted that he was acquainted with Chan from prior incidents. The officer asked Chan why he was at the location and he reportedly answered, “To get my stuff.”

The officer then asked Chan if he had a restraining order in place against him, and he reportedly said, “I don’t have no papers on me so who cares?”

The officer explained to Chan that he was not supposed to be on the property, and he responded by saying, “Prove it, that I was on the property,” police said.

The officer then spoke with the reporting party, who was visibly nervous. He stated “Please get him away from me. I am very scared of that man.”

The reporting party was holding his active restraining order. It stated that Chan was to remain 100 yards away from the residence. The officer estimated that Chan was approximately 20 yards from the residence and was still in the driveway.

The reporting party also stated that Chan had also been in the side yard, which is even closer to the residence.

Chan was subsequently placed under arrest for violation of harassment prevention order and taken in for booking.