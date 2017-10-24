Director O’Neill retiring after 38 years at SCES

John O’Neill is retiring after 38 years as Executive Director of Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services (SCES) in October.

Asked about his tenure, O’Neill listed a legacy of innovation and helping people live in the setting of their choice as his proudest achievements.

“We had a number of firsts in the state, but the thing I’m most happy about is that we have a culture that prioritizes helping older people have what they want for themselves,” said O’Neill.

The Crossroads

Like many recent alumni, John O’Neill wasn’t certain what would come next, when he graduated from Boston College law school in 1978.

Then in his early 30s, O’Neill had already become a leader in the emerging field of community-based services for older adults. But he wanted more options and so went to law school and earned a full-time semester-long placement with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Priority Prosecution Unit.

Looking back at that crossroads on the eve of retirement, O’Neill said his faith and values were important factors in returning to human services, as director of SCES, shortly after graduating.

“I realized that I needed to be involved with something that’s consistent with my values,” said O’Neill. “I do believe that we’re all connected, and that to help somebody is one of the best things you can do.”

Early Days

SCES was founded in 1972, and offered only a handful of Home Care and Nutrition services when O’Neill came onboard seven years later. Fast forward to 2017, and the agency offers more than 35 programs, assisting with a wide range of advice, health, and wellness needs.

O’Neill said his thought process for expansion typically starts with identifying an unmet need, then figuring out how to fill that gap, followed by how to pay for it. A number of SCES programs are free and open to the general public. Other programs (such as Medical Escorts) lose money in many years, but O’Neill said they are important because they fill a critical unmet need.

“One of the things I’ve always tried to examine the agency by- in my own mind- was if the state gave all of our funding to someone else, would anyone notice the difference?” said O’Neill. “To me, that’s the test of if you’re part of the community in a special way, or if you are just another business.”

Retirement Plans

O’Neill said he’s looking forward to more time with family. He’s also planning to stay involved with advocacy and other activities.

“I plan on reading a ton of books, joining an adult choral group, probably some volunteer work—and having more time for prayer and meditation,” said O’Neill.

SCES Board President Liz Aguilo thanked O’Neill for his many years of service and wished him well.

“He cares deeply about people aging with dignity, at home,” she added. “I wish him well on this next chapter of his life.”

