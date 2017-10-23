Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Somerville to campaign for candidates

 U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Somerville Monday morning to rally in support of progressive candidates running for City Council, School Board, and the Board of Alderman in Somerville and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sanders’ visit highlighted some of the over 60 Our Revolution endorsed candidates nationwide with elections this November.

“Local Our Revolution groups in Somerville and Cambridge have been organizing for months to continue the political revolution we started with the Sanders’ campaign,” said union organizer and Our Revolution Somerville member Rand Wilson. “The candidatesboth incumbents and challengers  have embraced the political transformation needed to fix our broken political system and our rigged economy. With new voices and new perspectives, we are asking our municipal governments to lead the way by improving life for working people and stemming the tide of gross inequality.”
“Our Revolution is excited for Sen. Sanders to support the work of our local groups in Massachusetts,” said Our Revolution President Nina Turner. “Our organization is committed to supporting local elections because local policymakers are directly involved in the lives of the communities they serve. By electing progressives to local office, we can build a country that is responsive to the needs of the people, not just the very wealthy.”
Sanders campaigned  with seventeen candidates endorsed by Our Revolution Somerville and Our Revolution Cambridge:
  • Matt McLaughlin, Somerville Ward 1 Alderman
  • JT Scott, Somerville Ward 2 Alderman
  • Ben Ewen-Campen, Somerville Ward 3 Alderman
  • Jesse Clingan, Somerville Ward 4 Alderman
  • Mark Niedergang, Somerville Ward 5 Alderman
  • Lance Davis, Somerville Ward 6 Alderman
  • Will Mbah, Somerville Alderman-at-Large
  • Mary Jo Rossetti, Somerville Alderman-at-Large
  • Bill White, Somerville Alderman-at-Large
  • Dennis Carlone, Cambridge City Council
  • Jan Devereux, Cambridge City Council
  • Sumbul Siddiqui, Cambridge City Council
  • Vatsady Sivongxay, Cambridge City Council
  • Quinton Zondervan, Cambridge City Council
  • ​​ Lee Erica Palmer, Somerville Ward 3 School Committee
  • Laura J. Pitone, Somerville Ward 5 School Committee
  • Carrie Normand, Somerville Ward 7 School Committee
For a full list of all of Our Revolution’s 2017 candidates visit:https://ourrevolution.com/candidates/
 
