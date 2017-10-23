Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Somerville to campaign for candidates

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Somerville Monday morning to rally in support of progressive candidates running for City Council, School Board, and the Board of Alderman in Somerville and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sanders’ visit highlighted some of the over 60 Our Revolution endorsed candidates nationwide with elections this November. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Somerville Monday morning to rally in support of progressive candidates running for City Council, School Board, and the Board of Alderman in Somerville and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sanders’ visit highlighted some of the over 60 Our Revolution endorsed candidates nationwide with elections this November.

“Local Our Revolution groups in Somerville and Cambridge have been organizing for months to continue the political revolution we started with the Sanders’ campaign,” said union organizer and Our Revolution Somerville member Rand Wilson. “The candidates—both incumbents and challengers — have embraced the political transformation needed to fix our broken political system and our rigged economy. With new voices and new perspectives, we are asking our municipal governments to lead the way by improving life for working people and stemming the tide of gross inequality.”

“Our Revolution is excited for Sen. Sanders to support the work of our local groups in Massachusetts,” said Our Revolution President Nina Turner. “Our organization is committed to supporting local elections because local policymakers are directly involved in the lives of the communities they serve. By electing progressives to local office, we can build a country that is responsive to the needs of the people, not just the very wealthy.”

Sanders campaigned with seventeen candidates endorsed by Our Revolution Somerville and Our Revolution Cambridge:

Matt McLaughlin, Somerville Ward 1 Alderman

JT Scott, Somerville Ward 2 Alderman

Ben Ewen-Campen, Somerville Ward 3 Alderman

Jesse Clingan, Somerville Ward 4 Alderman

Mark Niedergang, Somerville Ward 5 Alderman

Lance Davis, Somerville Ward 6 Alderman

Will Mbah, Somerville Alderman-at-Large

Mary Jo Rossetti, Somerville Alderman-at-Large

Bill White, Somerville Alderman-at-Large

Dennis Carlone, Cambridge City Council

Jan Devereux, Cambridge City Council

Sumbul Siddiqui, Cambridge City Council

Vatsady Sivongxay, Cambridge City Council

Quinton Zondervan, Cambridge City Council

​​ Lee Erica Palmer, Somerville Ward 3 School Committee

Laura J. Pitone, Somerville Ward 5 School Committee

Carrie Normand, Somerville Ward 7 School Committee