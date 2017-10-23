Annual Sean Collier Memorial Fundraiser breaks record

Lyndell’s Bakery in Somerville held their 5th Annual Sean Collier Memorial Fundraiser this past weekend. They announced that it the first year ever that they raised over $10, 000! This brings their weekend total to $10,455 and their 5 year total to $36,245. When they started this 5 years ago, their goal was to hit $1,500 at the end of the weekend. They blew it away and hit over $6k. They thank the community for all the support in helping to keep Sean’s memory not only alive and well, but stronger than ever!