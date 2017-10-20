Halloween Carnival Fundraising Event to Benefit SHS SkillsUSA Program

Kids of all ages are invited to a Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 21st, from 4:00-7:00 pm for an evening of ghoulish games, prizes, face-painting, raffles, music and loads of fun! The Somerville High School gymnasium will be transformed into a Halloween hall of fun activities. $5 admission and tickets will be sold for games. Proceeds will benefit the Somerville High School SkillsUSA program. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA offers educational programs, events, and competitions that support career and technical education in schools across the U.S. Learn more about SkillUSA Massachusetts at: https://www.maskillsusa.org/.