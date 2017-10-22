‘Haunted Hall’ Event Returns to City Hall Concourse November 2

Free Halloween event features pumpkin decorating, activities for kids, haunted “house,” and more!

Join the City of Somerville on Thursday, November 2, for the annual “Haunted Hall” event on the City Hall concourse from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature a costumed Halloween Stroll, safe Trick-or-Treating, games and activities, refreshments, a Haunted “Hallway” tour, and more.

Young attendees are invited to participate in the annual “Halloween Stroll,” stepping off at 6:15 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for all ages, and all “haunted” elements will be appropriate for attendees of all ages.

In the event of rain, the event will be held in the Somerville High gymnasium.

For more information, contact Jackie Rossetti at 617-625-6600 ext. 2614, or JRossetti@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.