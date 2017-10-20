5th Annual Sean Collier Memorial Fundraiser starts today

Lyndell’s is holding their annual Sean Collier Memorial Fundraiser this weekend.

$1 from every half moon sold from now until closing this Sunday will be donated to the Somerville Auxiliary Police Sean Collier Memorial Scholarship which gives money to Somerville High students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The Ray Bourque dinner raffle with only 77 tickets available has officially started as well, please ask anyone at the counter for a ticket.

Outside raffles start Saturday.

Free coffee all weekend!

Lyndell’s Bakery is located at 720 Broadway, Ball Sq, Somerville, MA