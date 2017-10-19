Somerville Media Center celebrates 2nd Annual Community Media Day

Friday, October 20 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., is the 2nd Annual Community Media Day! Come down to Union Square, say hello and celebrate Somerville’s Media Center. It will also be live-streaming it on SCATV Ch.3, on Boston Free Radio and Facebook Live.
Somerville Media Center joins other community media centers across the country for this newly sanctioned free speech holiday called “Community Media Day.”
Last year, the City of Somerville passed a resolution acknowledging and proclaiming October 20 as Community Media Day. SMC will also open up its space for many fun-filled activities for the general public to learn more about Somerville’s premiere media center. There will be an outdoor pop-up radio booth, a Somerville Neighborhood News Info session, green screen PSA recordings, giveaways and more! Please come on by to say hello and share why you support free speech!
Listen in live on BostonFreeRadio.com