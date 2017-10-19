Somerville Media Center celebrates 2nd Annual Community Media Day

​​​Friday, October 20 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.​, is the 2nd Annual Community Media Day! Come down to Union Square, say hello and celebrate ​Somerville’s Media Center. It will also be live-streaming it on SCATV Ch.3, on Boston Free Radio and Facebook Live.​

Somerville Media Center joins other community media centers across the country for th​is​ newly sanctioned free speech holiday called “Community Media Day.”

Last year,​ the City of Somerville passed a resolution acknowledging and proclaiming October 20 as Community Media Day. SMC will also​ open up its space for many fun-filled activities for the general public to learn more about Somerville’s premiere media center. There will be an outdoor pop-up radio booth, a Somerville Neighborhood News Info session, green screen PSA recordings​, giveaways​ and more! Please come on by to say hello and share why you support free speech!

Listen in live on BostonFreeRadio.com​