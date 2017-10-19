Happy to give back the shirts, but…

By Jim Clark

While on assignment at Assembly Row last week, a Somerville police officer was contacted via text message by the manager of Express Outlet. The message included a picture of a man, explaining he had allegedly concealed several shirts in his backpack.

The officer went to the store and found that the suspect, later identified as Silvino Anes, of Boston, was not there.

The store manager reportedly stated that Anes selected the shirts, brought them into the dressing room and when he came out he no longer had the shirts and they were not left in the dressing room. Anes then allegedly exited the store, making no attempt to pay for the items.

The manager reportedly told the officer that Anes took a right onto Artisan Way.

The officer called for backup and Anes was soon spotted in front of Legoland Discovery Center, then heading into Clarks.

The officer entered the store and explained the situation to Anes and he reportedly gave the shirts back willingly that were in the backpack.

According to reports, Anes identified himself to the officer but as he was giving his date of birth he turned and attempted to run out of the store.

The officers were able to catch Anes and he was brought to the ground and handcuffed with difficulty as he continually refused to put his hands behind his back and rolled over onto his arm several times to prevent the handcuffing.

A search of Anes’ person revealed a set of needle nose pliers, a tool commonly used by shoplifters to remove security devices from products.

Anes was placed under arrest and charged with resisting arrest, shoplifting by asportation, and removal of theft prevention device. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation.