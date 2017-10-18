Somerville High School Girls Volleyball update

SHS Freshman, Junior Varsity and Varsity Girls Volleyball team went up against Swampscott High Monday at Somerville High School. Freshman played a close game but lost to Swampscott, Junior Varsity beat Swampscott, and Varsity also lost to Swampscott. Each team will be playing Wednesday in Everett against Everett High and they will be back at home Friday to play Waltham. Freshman and Junior Varsity games are played at 4:00 p.m., and the Varsity game is played at 5:00 p.m.