Newstalk – October 18

Masonic Open House is coming up on Saturday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., right here in Somerville. It’s one of the oldest Masonic Lodges in existence, since 1783, at 125 Highland Avenue. King Solomon’s Lodge AF & AM is still very active and very much alive and doing great. It has a huge amount of historical artifacts dating back to the 17th century, some of which will be on display for anyone to see. Come up the driveway to the rear parking lot. They will answer all the questions about Masonry that you may want to ask. Light refreshments will be served. The public is cordially invited.

Candidate for Ward 1 Alderman Elio LoRusso had a campaign rally Tuesday night at the Mt. Vernon Restaurant. The place was packed with many well-wishers and supporters, about a 100 in an out. Ward 4 Alderman Tony Lafuente, who is not running for re-election, gave a stirring and passionate plea to all those present that the next two weeks means everything, that everyone needs to get out and help put East Somerville back in the hands of an alderman who will handle local issues and not an activist. It was a great crowd, with lots of East Somerville residents in attendance. Included on hand to support Elio was former Ward 1 Alderman Bill Roche, who is still very popular in East Somerville. He got a huge round of applause by everyone.

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

Happy birthdays this week to the following: Big happy birthday to Ward 2 Alderman Maryann Heuston, who is celebrating this week. We wish her the very best of birthdays and much success in her re-election bid to represent Ward 2. Also celebrating this week is a good friend of ours, Maureen O’Reilly. We wish her a very happy birthday.

UME Fundraiser on October 21 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Representative Denise Provost and the University of the Middle East Project invite you to a fundraiser in the Armory Cafe to support the Oleander Initiative. Come enjoy Sushi and Falafel.

Join Mayor Joe Curtatone, the Somerville Public Library, and Somerville-based publisher Candlewick Press for an afternoon story time on Saturday, October 21, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Mayor Curtatone will read Windows, a new picture book set in Somerville. Julia Denos and E.B. Goodale, author and illustrator of Windows, will join the mayor for this very special story time to answer questions about the book. Somerville Public Library (Children’s Room), 79 Highland Ave. The storytime will be followed by a crafting event and a book signing. Porter Square Books will be on-site to sell copies of Windows.

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club, they give an extensive class program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their web site at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course.

It’s 2017 and Demets Donuts shop over on Mystic Avenue donuts are the best, we’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts start the day. The la-dies during the week are fantastic and always smiling, if you’re in the mood for a huge great tasting donuts drop over early they disappear as the day get on. We’ve noticed more and more Somerville residents over at the Store on Mystic, they are finding out like we have that their coffee is better then you know!

WARNING: Now the latest celebrity on Facebook is a person named Theo Sullivan (check him out and friend him, read and enjoy). Look him up, and although some would say he’s not real or he’s someone else, those that are saying anything should be concerned with the word “indirect” – look it up. Especially on a criminal complaint, in particular a “Harassment Prevention Order G.L. 258E,” that was issued two years ago, now on the third year, against one of the publishers of that lesser known fake newspaper has a court order against him. Some of them over there should worry that criminal harassment complaints can and will be taken out on others as well. Be very careful. Don’t be fooled by the boss over there who attempts to extort those that he believes he has something against. Just ask the mayor, who won’t submit to his inappropriate demands and remarks. Again, check him out and friend Theo Sullivan on Facebook. He has some pretty interesting things about the publishers of that fake paper.

We had a conversation with an older member of the yacht club who resented us writing bad things about it. We didn’t write bad things about the club, we just stand on what we said about certain members. We still insist that the Winter Hill Yacht Club needs to clean house of those that have criminal records. Triple and double worth repeating: notify our State Senator Pat Jehlen and both State Representatives Denise Provost and Christine Barber to look into the lease of the Winter Hill Yacht Club for Criminals. We hear that the club is not at all comfortable with the publicity regarding allowing convicted felons as members. Again, we can’t understand why the club who rents from the state that beautiful piece of land – which has a huge fence around it, not to mention a gate to keep out residents – can still occupy the premises. We understood that the lease with DCR states no criminals can be members, or is that the club rules? We get confused sometimes. We also understood that over 90% of the membership doesn’t even live here in the city and we know that many from the city have applied but must wait their turn. Maybe they don’t have a criminal record, might that be a reason that the club won’t open its membership? Just saying. There needs to be an investigation of their membership list and their applications. We raised this question before and we will keep raising it until the club cleans up its act. Don’t forget, some of us here used to be “Life Members” until the E board changed the rules. It seems like they always want to change the rules when it suits them. We think it would be good to see DCR revoke the lease and make it a public boat landing for the residents of our city. We’re for opening up the facility for public use by the residents of Somerville.