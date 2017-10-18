Water bottle refilling station installed in Davis Sq.

Statue Park in Davis Square is home to the City of Somerville’s newest public reusable water bottle refilling station thanks to the city’s residents who participated in the Somerville Energy Efficiency Now (SEEN) campaign in 2016.

“Statue Park is the intersection of public transit, the community bike path, local business, and culture,” says Christine Andrews, Housing and Environment Programs Coordinator for the City of Somerville. “By providing a way to refill water bottles at a central and accessible location, we are hoping to encourage everyone to reduce waste, whether they are passing through or enjoying the sights and sounds of Davis Square.”

Led by the City’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development and designed to aid efforts in the National Grid Community Initiative grant program, the SEEN campaign encouraged residents to complete no-cost Mass Save® Home Energy Assessments and home energy upgrades/ In 2016, Somerville residents completed over 500 no-cost Mass Save Home Energy Assessments and more than 500 home energy upgrades, exceeding the program goals and earning the City $36,000 in grant funding.

At the National Grid Community Initiative award ceremony held at National Grid facilities in Waltham earlier this year, Somerville accepted the Shining Community Award, and as a result was awarded a reusable water bottle refilling station. Funded by National Grid, the installation of the refilling station was completed by the Department of Public Works on Friday, August 11.

The City is currently participating in the 2017 National Grid Community Initiative and has already seen more Home Energy Assessments and energy upgrades completed when compared to this time last year. For every Home Energy Assessment and energy upgrade completed, the City moves a step closer toward earning $40,000 in grant funding for energy projects from National Grid. Residents can learn more and sign up to schedule their no-cost Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at www.somervillema.gov/seen or by calling the Housing and Environment Programs Office at 617-625-6600 ext. 2567.