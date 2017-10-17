‘Monster Mashed Up at SomerStreets’ haunts Somerville this Sunday

Celebrate the season at “Monster Mashed Up,” the October installment of the City’s SomerStreets festival, on Sunday, October 22, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. between Union Square and Spring St. on Somerville Ave.

Programming and interactive activities along Somerville Ave. will include:

Live music on three stages: Conway Park Stage, 559 Somerville Ave.: featuring The Sunset Kings, School of HONK, and Boston Cream; Mass Ave. music stage, 487 Somerville Ave. with the Mass Ave. Music All-Stars, The Silks, The Rainflowers (Jimi Hendrix tribute), and We Can’t Work It Out (Beatles tribute); Oktoberfest beer garden and stage, 337 Somerville Ave. sponsored by PA’s and Sally O’Brien’s with food from the Nibble Entrepreneurs.

Costume parade and showcase for all ages (kicks off at Hawkins St. and Somerville Ave. at 3:00 p.m.)

Doggy costume contest with River Dog, 321 Somerville Ave.

Ghosts of Somerville tour of Milk Row Cemetery, 400 Somerville Ave. 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. with Historic Somerville.

Candy throwing robot with Somerville High Robotics Team.

Games with Buzzroar interactive – for people of all ages.

Giant chainsaw pumpkin carving with Artisan’s Asylum.

Stilting workshop with Open Air Circus.

Hockey, football, preschool games, mini pumpkin decorating and more with Somerville Recreation Department.

Vintage and artisan market by Somerville Flea.

Storytelling project with the City of Somerville – tell your story about Somerville to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Somerville.

Martial arts performance and demonstration class with Villari martial arts.

Face painting with Tara Perrone.

Rock climbing wall.

Parkour with Parkour Generations Boston.

Large-format chalk drawing and photo booth with Somerville Open Studios.

Rollerskating Shimmy .

Explore a fire truck and ambulance.

Community vendors and local businesses.

And more!

To ensure public safety at the event, the following road closures and parking bans will be in effect.

Somerville Ave. (Hawkins St. to Spring St.): Closed to all vehicular traffic noon – 7:00 p.m.; no parking 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Laurel St., School St., Quincy St., Church St., and Putnam St. will become two way streets between Summer St. and Somerville Ave. from noon to 8:00 p.m. to allow access for abutters.

MBTA bus 87 will be rerouted from noon to 7:00 p.m. For locations of rerouted bus stops, visit MBTA.com.

SomerStreets is the City of Somerville’s take on the internationally renowned Open Streets concept, closing busy city streets to vehicles, and opening them up for cycling, walking, dancing, running, and other modes of activity. Through SomerStreets, the City and its community partners aim to promote and encourage easy access to physical activity, fresh foods, and reconnecting with neighborhoods and businesses and their unique cultural elements in a thriving urban environment.

For more information, visit www.somervillema.gov, or www.somervilleartscouncil.org.

For questions about the festival or press inquiries, please contact Special Events Manager, Nina Eichner at 617-625-6600 ext. 2998.