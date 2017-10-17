Juvenile indicted in connection with August fatal Somerville shooting 

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Jonathan T. Perry, 17, of Somerville, has been indicted as a youthful offender and charged with manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the August 29, 2017 fatal shooting of Tenzin Kunkhyen, 16, of Malden. Perry will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court on October 18, 2017.

In juvenile court youthful offender cases are open to the public.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on August 29, 2017 the Somerville Police Department responded to a Farragut Avenue residence for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Mount Auburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Perry fled the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Perry who was located in Arlington on September 5 and taken into custody without incident.

These charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecutors assigned to this case as Assistant District Attorneys Nicole Allain and Ceara Mahoney. The Victim Witness Advocate is Anne Foley.

~Office of District Attorney Marian T. Ryan