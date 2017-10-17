Somerville Police Crime Log October 6 – 12

Arrests :

Henry Horton, of 9 Wagley St., Roxbury, October 6, 1:57 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on warrant charges of strangulation or suffocation and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Davron Davis, October 7, 9:53 a.m., arrested at Cross Street E. on warrant charges of municipal bylaw or ordinance violation and miscellaneous common law violation.

Joseph Keohane, of 68 Summer St., Malden, October 7, 6:33 p.m., arrested at Highland Ave. on charges of possession of a class A drug and possession of ammunition without FID card.

Silvino Anes, of 15 Elder St., Boston, October 9, 6:05 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on charges of resisting arrest, shoplifting by asportation, and removal of theft prevention device, and on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation.

Jonathan Nyawo, October 11, 8:50 a.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of trespassing, misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny over $250, and furnishing a false name or Social Security number.

Steven West, of 42 Everett Ave., October 12, 12:06 a.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of no inspection sticker, number plate violation, unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and motor vehicle lights violation.

Wilvens Julce, of 20 Melvin St., October 12, 9:03 a.m., arrested at Cross St. on warrant charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.