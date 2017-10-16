Somerville’s Donation Drive to Support Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

City of Somerville, Somerville Public Schools, and The Welcome Project to Sponsor Joint Donation Drive to Support Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper, and Executive Director of The Welcome Project Ben Echevarria, announce the formation of a donation drive in support of the residents of Puerto Rico who remain in need in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Due to ongoing difficulties on the ground in Puerto Rico, we have been advised that supplies are currently mainly unable to reach victims in the hardest hit areas. Therefore, Somerville’s donation drive will be rolled out in phases in order to best support the needs of the community, and to support the efforts of mutual aid organizations.

In the first phase which is currently ongoing, anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to make monetary donations to support the Boston Foundation/Puerto Rico Alliance efforts to raise $1 million to support five community-based organizations in Puerto Rico (tbf.org/giving/make-a-gift/boston-united-for-puerto-rico). We encourage check donations to maximize the amount of funds going directly to relief efforts, but credit card and debit donations are also welcome and may be made at the above online address.

As aid operations continue, we anticipate that families and/or young children may be relocating or traveling to Massachusetts for extended stays with friends or relatives. At that time, Phase 2 of our joint donation drive will include the collection of clothing, food, toiletries, and other supplies necessary to support those families and young children.

Finally, at a later date, we hope to create a Sister City relationship with a community in Puerto Rico in order to establish a long-lasting cultural partnership, whereby we can continue to assist this community as they rebuild.

TO DONATE:

Monetary (check) donations can be sent to the following address. Again, credit or debit donations may be made at http://www.tbf.org/giving/make-a-gift/boston-united-for-puerto-rico.

Mail check donations to:

The Boston Foundation

Fund Administration

75 Arlington Street, 3rd Floor

Boston, MA 02116

Checks should be made payable to The Boston Foundation, with “Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico” in the memo field.