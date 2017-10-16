East Somerville’s 7th Foodie Crawl raises nearly $30,000

Annual event grew attendance by 21% and funds by 48%

Approximately 900 people filled the streets of East Broadway on Tuesday, September 26 to participate in the Seventh Annual East Broadway Foodie Crawl to help raise close to $30,000 to support East Somerville Main Streets (ESMS). The Crawl raised 48% more funds than last year for the organization and featured a 21% increase in attendees and participants. The event presented the vibrant flavors of over 20 East Broadway restaurants, including yearly favorites like Fasika, La Brasa, Maya Sol and Vinny’s Restaurant.

The event’s unique setup provided a walking tour of East Broadway for crawlers; they could then step into participating restaurants for a tasting or relax in one of three pop-up beer gardens, including the Aeronaut Beer Garden. This year the event also featured Jazz groups from Morningside Music Studio, and Jan Marie and the Mean Reds, as well as musical performances of Karen Villalobos, La Yaquesita de Sonora, and El Lobo Domesticado at Aeronaut Beer Garden, Rincon Mexicano, and Maya Sol Mexican Grill.

Teresa Vazquez-Dodero, executive director of ESMS, said, “The event continues to see tremendous success every year and is critical to the success of ESMS initiatives while providing Somerville residents and community members with the opportunity to indulge in the local flavor and culture in restaurants that they may not otherwise experience.”

The East Broadway Business District is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, trademarked by the authentic food that each serves. Thanks to projects that ESMS has completed in recent years, the district also features an improved streetscape and community murals. East Somerville Main Streets is committed to building a safe, sustainable and prosperous multicultural community by developing a vibrant business district at the neighborhood’s heart – all proceeds from the event will contribute to this goal.

About ESMS

East Somerville Main Streets is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of the East Broadway Business District as the thriving center and heart of the East Somerville community, and as a one-of-a-kind destination that reflects diverse traditions and heritage. Great places create great lives. ESMS is committed to improving the lives of the people in our community and beyond.