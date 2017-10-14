Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirms two fatal overnight shootings

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. and Somerville Chief of Police David Fallon have confirmed that two fatal shootings occurred last night: one in Cambridge and one in Somerville.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. this morning Ednilson Decosta, 28, of Dorchester, was shot in a motor vehicle on Windsor Street at Evereteze Way in Cambridge. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At approximately 3:37 a.m. a second fatal shooting occurred on Canal Lane in Somerville. Kevin Raymond, 20, of Somerville, was shot in a parking lot. He was driven to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

These investigations are active and ongoing and no suspects are in custody in connection with these incidents. It is not known if the two incidents are connected and no further information is being released at this time. These cases are being investigated by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department and Somerville Police Department.