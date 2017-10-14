Health & Human Service Department Announces 2017 Schedule for Free Flu Vaccine Clinics

Somerville residents ages four and older eligible for vaccine.

The cool air is a sign that the cold and flu season is approaching, which means it’s time for the annual flu vaccine clinics offered by the City of Somerville’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The clinics offer free flu vaccines for Somerville residents ages four and older (children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). They will be held starting on October 5, 2017 at various times and locations in the community until the City’s supply of vaccine is exhausted. Due to limited supply and availability of nurses, vaccines will be offered during official flu clinic hours only.

Clinics will be held as follows until the supply of vaccines is exhausted*:

Date Location Time Sunday, October 15, 2017 Presbyterian Church – School Street 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 City Hall – 93 Highland Ave. 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 TAB Building – 167 Holland Street City Hall Annex – 50 Evergreen Ave. 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 Cross Street Center – 165 Broadway 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 ESCS – 50 Cross Street 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017 Cross Street Center – 165 Broadway 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 St. Anthony’s Church – 12 Properzi Way 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 City Hall Annex – 50 Evergreen Ave. 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

While there is no charge for vaccinations, attendees are asked to bring an insurance card if available (including Medicare cards). Please note that the mist formulation of the vaccine is no longer recommended by the CDC and will not be available. Residents requiring additional assistance or other accommodations should contact the Health & Human Services Department at 617-625-6600 ext. 4300.

*Flu clinics are subject to vaccine availability. Call 617-625-6600 x4320 to find out if there will be flu shots available for all clinics.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or nsalamoun@somervillema.gov.