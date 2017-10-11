Traffic and Parking Alert for Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary and West Somerville

Avoid Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary, and West Somerville on Thurs. Afternoon & Fri. Evening

On Thursday and Friday the funeral services and procession for Somerville Police Department Officer Luis Remigio are expected to cause significant traffic closures and delays in the vicinity of Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary, and West Somerville.

For public safety, and to accommodate the several thousand people expected to pay their respects over the next two days, vehicle traffic will be detoured away from the Powderhouse Rotary between 2 and approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. and approximately 1 p.m. on Friday.