Traffic and Parking Alert for Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary and West Somerville

On October 11, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Avoid Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary, and West Somerville on Thurs. Afternoon & Fri. Evening

On Thursday and Friday the funeral services and procession for Somerville Police Department Officer Luis Remigio are expected to cause significant traffic closures and delays in the vicinity of Ball Square, Powderhouse Rotary, and West Somerville.

For public safety, and to accommodate the several thousand people expected to pay their respects over the next two days, vehicle traffic will be detoured away from the Powderhouse Rotary between 2 and approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. and approximately 1 p.m. on Friday.

You can find a full detour plan at somerillvema.gov/detours, however, we strongly advise that motorists avoid the Powderhouse Rotary area during funeral services if at all possible.

We are heartbroken at the loss of one of our finest officers, and we sincerely thank you for your patience during this difficult time for our community.

 

College Avenue, Northbound
Traffic detoured onto Kidder Ave, Willow Ave, Broadway, and Boston Ave.

College Avenue, Southbound
Traffic detoured onto Dearborn Ave, Boston Ave, and Broadway

Broadway, Westbound
Traffic detoured right, onto Boston Ave.

Broadway, Eastbound
Traffic detoured onto Wallace St, Holland St, Grove St, and College Ave

Warner Street, Southbound
Traffic detoured on Boston Ave to Broadway

Powderhouse Blvd, Eastbound
Traffic  detoured on Packard Ave, Broadway, Wallace St, Holland St, Grove St, and College Ave

 

 

 

 
