Somerville Police Crime Log October 2 – October 5

Arrests :

Daniel Sama, of 240 Albany St., Cambridge, October 2, 4:56 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on warrant charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Jill Koerber, October 2, 8:14 p.m., arrested at Highland Ave. on warrant charges of threat to commit a crime, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor 2nd offense, and aggravated assault and battery.

Joseph Donahue, of 99 Dartmouth St., Everett, October 3, 3:05 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on a warrant charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thomas Anderson, of 240 Somerset Ave., Taunton, October 3, 3:05 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on warrant charges of possession of a burglarious instrument, attempt to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct.

Jamal Escobar, of 99 Dartmouth St., Everett, October 4, 8:23 p.m., arrested at Pearl St. on charges of resisting arrest and on a warrant charge of threat to commit a crime.

Leopoldo Holanda, of 17 Hanson Rd., Newton, October 5, 8:04 a.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threat to commit a crime.

Tiyahna Augustus, of 25 Everlyn Ave., Medford, October 5, 10:04 a.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of uninsured motor vehicle or trailer and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Raymond Rivera, of 240 Albany, Cambridge, October 5, 3:42 p.m., arrested at Cross St. on a warrant charge of possession of a class B drug.

Nicholas Almeida, of 20C Memorial Rd., October 5, 5:31 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled.

Victor Rodriguez, of 175 Boston St., Lynn, October 5, 5:45 p.m., arrested at Fellsway West on a charge of disorderly conduct.