Obituary: Officer Louis M. Remigio, SPD

REMIGIO, Louis M., Somerville Police Dept. Motor Officer, Tango 6- 55, Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 9, 2017.

Beloved husband of the late Amy Lynn (Andrews).

Cherished father of Danielle and Alexandra Remigio both of Tewksbury.



Loving son of the late Manuel and Francisco Remigio.

Dear brother of Ana O’Shea and her husband John J.C III of Lubbock, TX, Helena Wickstrom and her husband Timothy of Whitinsville, Natalie Pereira and her husband Edward J. of Medford.

Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.

Lou was a dedicated Police Officer for the City of Somerville for 30 years.

Along with many extended relatives and friends he leaves behind numerous devoted fellow officers in the City of Somerville.

He was a member of the Law Keepers Motorcycle Club and a former coach of Tewksbury and Somerville Youth Sports.

Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Friday morning at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00 am.

Relatives and friends are invited.

Calling Hours Thursday 2-8 pm. A Law Enforcement Walk By will take place at 3:30 pm.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lou’s memory to Somerville Pop Warner Program, 66 Sycamore St. Somerville, MA 02145.