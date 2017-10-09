‘Inclusion Drives Innovation’ – A celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The Somerville Commission for Persons with Disabilities invites all community members to its annual event in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The event, “Inclusion Drives Innovation,” will take place on at the Highlander Café at Somerville High School (atrium entrance), and will feature visual art, poetry, music, and a panel discussion led by Colleen Flanagan, Executive Director of Disability Action for America and Adriana Malozzi, Founder and CEO of Puffin.

This year, the Commission will also present an award to a community member who has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving individuals with disabilities. The Commission has chosen to recognize Sarah Kaplan from the Boston Center for Independent Living.

For more information, contact the City of Somerville’s Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Nency Salamoun, at NSalamoun@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600 ext 2323.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or nsalamoun@somervillema.gov.